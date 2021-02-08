Futures spread declines 6.06pc

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 852bps to 6.06 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 52.6 percent to 125.53 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 264.58 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 41.8 percent and stood at Rs 10.40 billion during this week.

