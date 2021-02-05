World
US Senators ready bill to limit Section 230
- Called the SAFE TECH Act, the bill would mark the latest effort to make social media companies like Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc more accountable for "enabling cyber-stalking.
05 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: Three Democratic US senators introduced a bill that would limit Section 230, a law that shields online companies from liability for what their users post, and make the companies more responsible when posts result in harm.
Called the SAFE TECH Act, the bill would mark the latest effort to make social media companies like Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc more accountable for "enabling cyber-stalking, targeted harassment, and discrimination on their platforms," Senators Mark Warner, Mazie Hirono and Amy Klobuchar said in a statement.
