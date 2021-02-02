Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, others meet CM

LAHORE: Federal Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, MNA Sahibzada Amir Sultan and MPAs met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies.

MPAs including Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Mian Muhammad Asif, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Muhammad Ameen Zulqarnain, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari and Saeed Ahmed were present.

The Chief Minister issued instructions and dilated upon proposals to early resolve the problems relating to the general public.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said a comprehensive strategy has been devised to solve the constituencies' problems and added that development schemes will be implemented with consultations.

The new Pakistan was moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the corrupt and the looters were feckless before the honest PM, he added.

The people have full confidence over the trusted leadership of the prime minister, he continued.

While discussing the development vision of the PTI government, the CM emphasised that full attention has been given to the development of the backward areas.

The resources were utilised on some areas of choice in the past and remote hinterlands were neglected but the incumbent government has diverted the resources towards neglected areas' welfare, he added.

The province of Punjab will take the lead in the development journey and the government will take every step to resolve the problems.

The CM asserted the resignation drama has been badly failed and stated the politics of welfare will prevail.

Every conspiracy against the PTI's mandate has been foiled and negative tactics of the opposition for creating obstacles in the journey of public welfare will not be tolerated, he said and advised the opposition to rest till 2023 as it was fully exposed.