COVID in Sindh claims eight more patients, infects 478 others

KARACHI: As many as 8 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, lifting the death toll to 4,004 and 478 new cases emerged when 10,355 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,004 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,355 samples were tested which detected 478 cases that constituted 4.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,736,135 tests have been conducted against which 247,726 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 224,983 patients have recovered, including 319 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 18,739 patients were under treatment, of them 17,921 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 804 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 732 patients was stated to be critical, including 78 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 478 new cases, 298 have been detected from Karachi, including 114 from South, 87 East, 60 Central, 19 Malir, Korangi and West 9 each. Hyderabad has 48, Matiari 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Dadu and Badin 14 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 9 each, Shikarpur 6, Jamshoro 5, Naushero Feroze and Thatta 4 each, Larkana 3, Tando Allahyar Umerkot, Kamber and Khairpur 2 each, Sukkur 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.