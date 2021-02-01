ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID in Sindh claims eight more patients, infects 478 others

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
PPI 01 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 8 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, lifting the death toll to 4,004 and 478 new cases emerged when 10,355 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,004 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,355 samples were tested which detected 478 cases that constituted 4.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,736,135 tests have been conducted against which 247,726 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 224,983 patients have recovered, including 319 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 18,739 patients were under treatment, of them 17,921 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 804 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 732 patients was stated to be critical, including 78 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 478 new cases, 298 have been detected from Karachi, including 114 from South, 87 East, 60 Central, 19 Malir, Korangi and West 9 each. Hyderabad has 48, Matiari 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Dadu and Badin 14 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 9 each, Shikarpur 6, Jamshoro 5, Naushero Feroze and Thatta 4 each, Larkana 3, Tando Allahyar Umerkot, Kamber and Khairpur 2 each, Sukkur 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Coronavirus Sindh

COVID in Sindh claims eight more patients, infects 478 others

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters