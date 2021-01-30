ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
CM orders timely completion of development projects

  • He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sahiwal administration for the public service.
APP 30 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to complete on-going development projects in Punjab including Sahiwal in a stipulated time frame in the light of the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to handout issued here on Saturday, he said that development was the destiny of those cities like Sahiwal which were badly ignored in the past.

He said that requirements of the population and consultation of public representatives were being ensured in preparation of development projects.

CM maintained that serving the people was the mission of the incumbent government.

Usman Buzdar said that the installation of the latest treatment plant in Sahiwal would provide potable water to citizens, adding that years old and dilapidated sewerage pipelines were being replaced with a new sewerage system in Sahiwal.

Provision of clean drinking water and a new sewerage system would not only uplift the living standard of the people but also protect them from many diseases as well, CM mentioned.

CM said that establishing green parks in urban areas would solve the pollution problem besides providing recreational activities to the public, especially children, adding that beautification work of the parks of Sahiwal would be ensured.

Usman Buzdar said that priority would be given to use locally manufactured plants and machinery for solid waste and sewage treatment. He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sahiwal administration for the public service.

Sardar Usman Buzdar

