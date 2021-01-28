Bulls take control of PSX: BRIndex100 stays bullish

KARACHI: A bullish trend continued on Pakistan Wednesday on the back of healthy buying by local and foreign investors. BRIndex100 gained 35.82 points or 0.73 percent to close at 4,946.01 points. BRIndex-100 hit intraday high of 4,963.50 and intraday low of 4,919.91 points. Total volumes stood at 559.902 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 268.68 points or 1.06 percent to close at 25,631.43 points with total daily turnover of 430.908 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 170.75 points or 0.37 percent and closed at 46,458.13 points. Trading activities also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 610.940 million shares as compared to 603.240 million shares traded on Tuesday.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $1.890 million. Total market increased by Rs 20 billion to Rs 8.384 trillion. Out of total 421 active scrips, 224 closed in positive and 187 in negative while the value of 10 stocks remained unchanged.

Azgard Nine was the volume leader with 40.212 million shares and gained Rs 0.09 to close at Rs 32.11 followed by Pak Int. Bulk Terminal that inched up by Rs 0.25 to close at Rs 13.26 with 39.649 million shares. Sapphire Textile and Philip Morris Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 76.43 and Rs 60.20 respectively to close at Rs 1100.00 and Rs 1508.20 while Colgate Palmolive and Gatron Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 120.00 and Rs 45.00 respectively to close at Rs 3055.00 and Rs 555.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 40.89 points or 0.48 percent to close at 8,578.55 points with total turnover of 7.519 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 103.2 points or 1.59 percent to close at 6,578.13 points with 70.791 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 26.88 points or 0.28 percent to close at 9,449.02 points with 60.317 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,857.27 points, down 12.2 points or 0.21 percent with 21.797 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 11.06 points or 0.26 percent to close at 4,212.14 points with 48.381 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 118.85 points or 3.65 percent to close at 3,377.93 points with 83.726 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index stayed positive throughout the day, despite rollover week, touching a high of plus 411 points.

Total traded volume for the day stood at 611 million shares. Major contributors were ANL (up 0.3 percent), PIBTL (up 1.9 percent), TRG (up 6.4 percent), HASCOL (up 1.1 percent) and FCCL (up 5.2 percent) which collectively contributed 182 million shares to total traded volume.

Refineries performed as NRL (up 7.5 percent) and PRL (up 3.3 percent) closed in green zone. On the other hand, Technology sector outshined as well with TRG (up 6.4 percent) and NETSOL (up 6.4 percent) closing firmly positive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021