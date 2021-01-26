Pakistan
Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Wednesday: Met Office
- Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while hazy or misty morning over Sindh during the next 24 hours.
26 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.
The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 07 to 09 and 26 to 28 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.
