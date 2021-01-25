World
Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for Governor of Arkansas
- Sanders will announce her plans on video, the source added.
25 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will announce plans to run for Governor of Arkansas on Monday, a source familiar with her plan said on Sunday.
