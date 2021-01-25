ANL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
Jan 25, 2021
Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for Governor of Arkansas

  • Sanders will announce her plans on video, the source added.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will announce plans to run for Governor of Arkansas on Monday, a source familiar with her plan said on Sunday.

Sanders will announce her plans on video, the source added.

