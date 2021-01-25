Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Pakistan reported 23 death during the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number of fatalities recorded since the second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

The last time the country reported 23 deaths was on November 10. The country's death toll has jumped to 11,318. Currently, there are 33,820 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, there are 148 critical cases.

In the past 24 hours, the country reported 2,414 recoveries, taking the total number to 488,903. Meanwhile, 36,607 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of people tested for the virus to 7,680,242.

Out of these new tests, 1,629 came out positive, taking the nationwide tally to 534,041. In the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 630 new cases and four deaths, Punjab 607 new cases and seven deaths, Balochistan reported 14 cases and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 245 cases and 7 deaths.

Similarly, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have collectively reported 133 new cases and five deaths.