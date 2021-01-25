Futures spread declines 792bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 792bps to 3.39 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes declined by 8.2 percent to 96.41 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 105.03 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter however increased by 5.7 percent to Rs 6.94 billion during this week.

