ANL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
ASC 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
AVN 96.11 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.58%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
DGKC 112.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.77%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.14%)
JSCL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.14%)
KAPCO 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.58%)
MLCF 43.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.56%)
PAEL 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.51%)
PPL 94.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 107.28 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.78%)
UNITY 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 34.57 (0.72%)
BR30 24,884 Increased By ▲ 190.31 (0.77%)
KSE100 45,949 Increased By ▲ 271.79 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,133 Increased By ▲ 107.76 (0.57%)
India's Sensex scales 50,000; Reliance gains on nod for Future deal

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 14,708.
  • Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.45% at 50,014.55 by 0346 GMT.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose to a record high on Thursday, with the benchmark index scaling the 50,000 level for the first time, boosted by heavyweight Reliance Industries after the country's stock exchanges approved its deal with Future Group.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 14,708 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.45% at 50,014.55 by 0346 GMT.

Investor sentiment was also boosted with global equity benchmarks hitting record highs on Wednesday on expectations of further U.S. stimulus from newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

Reliance shares rose 1.7% after Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for Future Group's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets, taking it a step closer towards closing a deal that has soured ties with its business partner Amazon.com Inc.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex NSE

