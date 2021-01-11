ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Facilitating industrial labourers: Sindh govt to issue Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor Cards

  • During the first phase of the programme, 625,000 industrial labourers will be issued Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor Cards
  • The cards will be issued through the Nadra which had been provided Rs1 billion funds for the purpose
Fahad Zulfikar 11 Jan 2021

(Karachi) In a bid to provide essential facilities and grants to the industrial labourers, the Sindh government has decided to commence issuance of Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor Cards, media reported on Monday.

The Sindh government's initiative will commence from this month while the package includes provision of free medical facilities, academic benefits and other grants.

During the first phase of the programme, 625,000 industrial labourers will be issued Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor Cards which makes Sindh the first province to provide special facilities to its labourers.

The cards will be issued through the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) which had been provided Rs1 billion funds for the purpose by provincial government.

In September 2020, the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi) signed an agreement with the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) for the issuance of the Benazir Mazdoor Card

The smart cards to be issued by Sessi would replace the present manual cards being used for the registration of labourers.

At least five million labourers across the province would be issued these cards, while the registration system would also cover labourers who are self-employed, but not workers at factories or other commercial institutions.

