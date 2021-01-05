World
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
- At around 7 pm (1530 GMT Monday) we reached 20 percent.
05 Jan 2021
TEHRAN: Iran has started producing 20 percent enriched uranium, the country's nuclear organisation said, confirming an announcement by the UN atomic watchdog that it was now exceeding the threshold set by a 2015 nuclear deal.
"At around 7 pm (1530 GMT Monday) we reached 20 percent" enrichment, spokesman Behrouz Kamalavandi told state television in an interview aired on Tuesday.
