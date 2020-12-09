PARTLY FACETIOUS: What does phrase namak halal constitute?

"I find something spiritual about Firdous Ashiq Awan."

"Hey don't go there. The Lady is not, I repeat not, engaged in politics though The Khan does say that like most husbands he does rely on her input..."

"You sound just like Maryam Nawaz who routinely makes at best inaccurate assumptions and at worst spreads fake news knowingly..."

"That irritated you didn't it?! Her statement that Shahbaz Sharif is a namak halal member of her dad's party and you know I often wonder about the phrase namak halal - I mean namak is salt and halal is something which is kosher so why does kosher salt mean someone who is loyal....."

"We in the sub-continent are a hospitable people and if anyone gets invited on the power table then the pickings are significant and hence loyalty..."

"The Khan's austerity drive has meant that he doesn't share food or tea with his guests...."

"Sadly that has not reduced the budget deficit in any meaningful manner - anyway salt is used in most foods but don't forget there is no element of halal in it - that refers to meat - so wouldn't it be more appropriate to refer to it as nihari halal. The Khan can refer to tea-less in Islamabad..."

"Good grief; anyway I reckon Firdous Ashiq Awan is spiritual because God has been very kind to her - she won in the 2008 elections and was a minister in the Gilani cabinet twice, population planning and information...Kaira replaced her and look where he is at - no seat..."

"Spiritual that, besides Gilani was dismissed and then he and his four sons lost the 2018 elections..."

"Agreed, very spiritual, and then Firdous Ashiq Awan was appointed as a special assistant in The Khan cabinet without winning a seat in the 2018 elections and more recently she is in the cabinet of The Buzz and I guess the next step would be to get a senate seat and that is possible in March and..."

"That's a maybe - anyway she has energized The Buzz - something that The Khan or Chauhan could not do. Have you noted that post Firdous Ashiq Awan's appointment The Buzz is making statements that are national in character and....."

"You reckon it's because he has aspirations for going national!"

"God forbid, that would get him fired. But I think you are being unfair - Maryam Nawaz is activating the workers for the 13th jalsa in Lahore and The Buzz is simply responding..."

"But The Khan has already issued instructions for that - don't stop anyone from attending but issue First Instance Reports on all who supply anything to the jalsa organizers or the organizers themselves and..."

"Oh dear that means my case would suffer from yet more delay...but I don't get it - the people will not be stopped from attending the jalsa, like in lockdown in other countries, or asked to pay a hefty fine, again like in other countries, so the Covid19 would victimize many more, but FIRSs will be issued that would mean more work for the police...."

"But watch our Maula Jaat CCPO! He will use the opportunity to shine..."

"And if he doesn't...."

"He will have other opportunities."

"Another spiritual individual I reckon?!"

