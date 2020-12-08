Six corona patients die: KTH director, six others suspended over oxygen shortage

PESHAWAR: Seven officials of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) suspended on Monday after the hospital ran out of oxygen supply claiming lives of six coronavirus patients. Suspended officials included Director Nadeem Tahir, Facility Manager Tahir Shahzad, Supply Chain Manager Ali Waqas, Biomedical Engineer Bilal, Oxygen Plant Assistant Naimat and two workers of the plant, according to a preliminary inquiry report, which was shared with the media on Monday.

The hospital administration had initiated an inquiry into the shortage of oxygen as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government sought a report within 48 hours. However, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government would hold an independent investigation if the hospital fails to furnish the report.

The report's findings issued the same day said the incident took place due to a "system failure". It identified that a chronic lack of refilling oxygen tanks went "unnoticed, unsupervised and unchecked".

"There is no backup of oxygen storage/supply system in the hospital as recommended by the Health Technical Memorandum (HTM)," the report stated.

The report also found that the supply chain department failed to provide the required number of flow meters for cylinders and highlighted that the hospital has no emergency rescue squad either.

It added that the management had failed to report an absentee staff of the oxygen plant, and stressed that the plant staff lacked training and skills while the biomedical engineer also failed to perform his duties.

It is pertinent to mention here that five patients in the isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit (ICU) died early Sunday when the hospital's oxygen supply was disrupted. When the incident occurred, there were at least 90 patients in the isolation ward.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a one million rupees compensation package for the heirs of patients. KP Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra while addressing at a news conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident and said that the initial report, which was submitted to the Chief Minister found staff negligence behind shortage of oxygen. He said that seven members of the staff have been suspended who failed to point out the shortage of the gas in required time.

Kamran Bangash said that the Board of Governors had submitted a report in 24 hours; however, the KP chief minister has sought a detailed report in five days after which further action will be taken against those found responsible.

Earlier, in a tweet, KP Health minister assured that if inquiry by the hospital's board is found unsatisfactory, or if otherwise required, the government will immediately order its own independent inquiry. He further said that all the facts of the case will be made public.

