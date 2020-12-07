World
Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russian vaccine
07 Dec 2020
BUDAPEST: Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on his Facebook page on Monday.
Kasler said a Hungarian delegation of medical experts had received "detailed notification" about the Russian vaccine in Moscow, and observed "that the vaccine is being manufactured with the latest technology and with WHO protocols being applied."
