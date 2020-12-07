AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
World

Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russian vaccine

  • Kasler said a Hungarian delegation of medical experts had received "detailed notification" about the Russian vaccine in Moscow.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

BUDAPEST: Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on his Facebook page on Monday.

Kasler said a Hungarian delegation of medical experts had received "detailed notification" about the Russian vaccine in Moscow, and observed "that the vaccine is being manufactured with the latest technology and with WHO protocols being applied."

COVID 19 Sputnik V Miklos Kasler

