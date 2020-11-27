AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 60.91 million, death toll at 1,431,297

  • Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

More than 60.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,431,297? have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

