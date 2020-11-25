Ch Brothers phone Nawaz, condole mother's death

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi have telephonic contact.

Nawaz inquired about health of Ch Shujat Hussain and prayed for his good health.

Shujat Hussain and Parvez Elahi expressed condolence to Nawaz Sharif over the demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Shujat told Nawaz: "I had met your mother twice; she was a loving personality who used to meet very affectionately."

Elahi told PML-N supremo: "Your mother was a loving shelter for entire family; may Almighty bless her soul with high place in paradise."

