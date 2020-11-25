AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
Pakistan

Ch Brothers phone Nawaz, condole mother's death

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2020
Deposed Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif (C) leaves the Supreme Court building after the shrine land case hearing in Islamabad on December 4, 2018. - Nawaz claims he is being targeted by the country's powerful security establishment, and his brother Shahbaz, who led the PML-N into the July 25 election, has echoed the allegations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP)
Deposed Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif (C) leaves the Supreme Court building after the shrine land case hearing in Islamabad on December 4, 2018. - Nawaz claims he is being targeted by the country's powerful security establishment, and his brother Shahbaz, who led the PML-N into the July 25 election, has echoed the allegations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP)

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi have telephonic contact.

Nawaz inquired about health of Ch Shujat Hussain and prayed for his good health.

Shujat Hussain and Parvez Elahi expressed condolence to Nawaz Sharif over the demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Shujat told Nawaz: "I had met your mother twice; she was a loving personality who used to meet very affectionately."

Elahi told PML-N supremo: "Your mother was a loving shelter for entire family; may Almighty bless her soul with high place in paradise."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

