AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Ukrainian co to develop first 'Landfill Degassing' project in Punjab

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Leading Ukrainian company, specializing in the implementation of Renewable Energy Projects and Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management, will design and develop first of its kind "Landfill Degassing" project in Punjab.

A delegation from Clear Energy Group of Companies; a leading player in energy sector of Ukraine, visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade to discuss potential of renewable energy in Punjab, while representatives from Lahore Waste Management Company and Punjab Power Development Board also attended the meeting.

Director Facilitation PBIT Dr. Suhail Saleem received CEO Clear Energy Serhii Savchuk and International Business Manager Kotliarov Evgenii and briefed them regarding the potential of renewable energy available in Punjab. He apprised the delegation about the working of PBIT, LWMC and PPDB and the ways these organizations can help in company's plan to establish a plant in Punjab.

Serhii Savchuk said that Clear Energy is expert in the field of waste management, it intends to design and develop first of its kind "Landfill Degassing" project in Pakistan. The waste collection from district Lahore leads the total waste collection from Punjab and the company is in process of developing a business plan to submit an unsolicited bid.

It was highlighted that waste in Punjab is on average 60% organic which is suitable for biogas power plant, landfill degassing. Whereas Pakistan produces on average 30m waste tons/year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Ukrainian co to develop first 'Landfill Degassing' project in Punjab

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Army concerned at India's growing belligerence

Pakistan urges world to act on its dossier

IPPs refuse to accept Rs 400 billion proposed payment

Discos, CPPA-G claim tariff raise: Nepra annoyed at 'fabricated' figures

Rising consumer optimism seen as a sign of recovery

Export of onion resumes

China launches Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

14 dead as twin blasts rock historic Afghan city

Foreign donors make Afghan aid pledges with tougher conditions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.