GSP+ trade benefits linked to progress on human rights, EU reminds Pakistan

The European Union (EU) on Friday reminded Pakistan that the trade benefits provided to the country under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) depend on the “progress made on addressing a list of issues, including on human rights”.

The development comes after Ambassador Olof Skoog, EU Special Representative for Human Rights (EUSR), carried out a week-long visit to Pakistan.

“Pakistan remains a key partner for the EU in South Asia. Our relationship is built on shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, guided by the principles of the UN Charter and international norms…

“As we approach the midterm of the current monitoring cycle, we encourage Pakistan to continue on its reform path as it prepares for reapplication under the upcoming new GSP+ regulation. The trade benefits under GSP+ depend on the progress made on addressing a list of issues, including on human rights, and tangible reforms remain essential,” the mission’s statement read.

During its visit, the mission aimed to engage Pakistan on the most pressing human rights and labour rights issues and discussing Pakistan’s plans to address them, including in view of the ongoing assessment under the GSP+ trade scheme, it added.

Pakistan was awarded GSP+ status on January 1, 2014 after the country had ratified 27 international conventions and committed to implement them.

The EU GSP+ serves as a special incentive arrangement to promote good governance and sustainable development by facilitating trade. The incentive grants Pakistan zero-rated or preferential tariffs on nearly 66% of tariff lines, enhancing the country’s ability to export to the EU market.

GSP+ has proven to be pivotal for EU-Pakistan bilateral trade ties. From 2014 to 2022, Pakistan’s exports to the EU increased by 108% whereas imports from the EU increased by 65% and the total trade volume increased from EUR 8.3 billion in 2013 to EUR 14.85 billion. Pakistan’s garments, bedlinen, terry towels, hosiery, leather, sports and surgical goods and similar products enter the EU market availing the GSP+ concessions, as per data available on EU website.

During his week-long visit to Pakistan, Ambassador Skoog held meetings with federal and provincial government ministers, the military leadership, senior officials, United Nations bodies, human rights defenders and lawyers, civil society organisations, media representatives, and the business sector.

The Special Representative reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in meeting its human rights obligations and, in this regard, encouraged diligent efforts and meaningful consultations with all stakeholders, including the country’s vibrant civil society.

In meetings with Pakistan’s leadership, Ambassador Skoog highlighted areas of concern such as the application of blasphemy laws, women’s rights, forced marriages and conversions, enforced disappearances, freedoms of expression, religion or belief, independence of the media, impunity for rights violations, due process and the right to a fair trial, civic space, and the death penalty, the statement said.

In the meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, the focus was on judicial backlog as well as the “integrity and independence of the judiciary”.