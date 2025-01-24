AIRLINK 196.52 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.53%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FLYNG 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
HUBC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.92%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.74%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
MLCF 47.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.56%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.46%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 184.49 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.17%)
PRL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.1%)
PTC 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
SEARL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.2%)
TRG 68.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.87%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 12,193 Increased By 148.7 (1.23%)
BR30 36,935 Increased By 355.3 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,087 Increased By 1049.2 (0.92%)
KSE30 36,167 Increased By 372.6 (1.04%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-24

Global labour, environmental standards: ‘Compliance a must for economic potential, maintaining GSP+’

Recorder Report Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:14am

ISLAMABAD: Ensuring compliance with international labour and environmental standards is not only a matter of principle but it is essential for unlocking Pakistan’s economic potential and maintaining Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+).

Stakeholders emphasised this during the closing event of the International Labour and Environmental Standards Application in Pakistan Small and Medium Enterprises (ILES) Project.

Funded by the European Union, and implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF), the ILES project has promoted compliance with labour and environmental standards among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan, positively impacting more than 80,000 workers.

By supporting the ratification of ILO conventions and aligning national regulations with global commitments, the project has improved workers’ conditions and created new opportunities for enterprises.

At the provincial level, ILES has empowered institutions to fulfil their post-devolution responsibilities, improving the enforcement of labour rights and enhancing the capacity of workplace inspectors.

The ILES project engaged more than 150 enterprises and trade associations in the textile, garment, and leather sectors to help them fully benefit from access to foreign markets.

The project effectively improved enterprises’ environmental performance, productivity, competitiveness, workplace relations, and working conditions. GeirTonstol, the ILO country director for Pakistan, highlighted how “the ILES project enhanced the institutions that foster enforcement and promotion of labour rights. The progress we have seen is only a step in a path that will become steeper with new international regulations coming into force in the future. The ILO stands ready to support actions that promote compliance with international labour standards, as these actions are needed for the sake of economic progress, enterprise development and worker rights.”

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development said the ILES projected accelerated our capacity to advance the compliance with environmental and labour standards, a key priority under our international obligations, SDG commitment and trade agreements with the European Union. The ministry remains committed to sustaining this progress by promoting the ratification, reporting and implementation of international labour standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy ILO GSP+ status GSP+ environmental standards Global labour

Comments

200 characters

Global labour, environmental standards: ‘Compliance a must for economic potential, maintaining GSP+’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

Read more stories