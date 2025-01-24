Global labour, environmental standards: ‘Compliance a must for economic potential, maintaining GSP+’

ISLAMABAD: Ensuring compliance with international labour and environmental standards is not only a matter of principle but it is essential for unlocking Pakistan’s economic potential and maintaining Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+).

Stakeholders emphasised this during the closing event of the International Labour and Environmental Standards Application in Pakistan Small and Medium Enterprises (ILES) Project.

Funded by the European Union, and implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF), the ILES project has promoted compliance with labour and environmental standards among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan, positively impacting more than 80,000 workers.

By supporting the ratification of ILO conventions and aligning national regulations with global commitments, the project has improved workers’ conditions and created new opportunities for enterprises.

At the provincial level, ILES has empowered institutions to fulfil their post-devolution responsibilities, improving the enforcement of labour rights and enhancing the capacity of workplace inspectors.

The ILES project engaged more than 150 enterprises and trade associations in the textile, garment, and leather sectors to help them fully benefit from access to foreign markets.

The project effectively improved enterprises’ environmental performance, productivity, competitiveness, workplace relations, and working conditions. GeirTonstol, the ILO country director for Pakistan, highlighted how “the ILES project enhanced the institutions that foster enforcement and promotion of labour rights. The progress we have seen is only a step in a path that will become steeper with new international regulations coming into force in the future. The ILO stands ready to support actions that promote compliance with international labour standards, as these actions are needed for the sake of economic progress, enterprise development and worker rights.”

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development said the ILES projected accelerated our capacity to advance the compliance with environmental and labour standards, a key priority under our international obligations, SDG commitment and trade agreements with the European Union. The ministry remains committed to sustaining this progress by promoting the ratification, reporting and implementation of international labour standards.

