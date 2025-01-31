AIRLINK 195.52 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (1.92%)
BOP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.7%)
HUBC 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.31%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.55%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 179.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.27%)
PRL 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 109.65 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.67%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.35%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TRG 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.26%)
WAVESAPP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.99%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 12,038 Increased By 107.6 (0.9%)
BR30 35,698 Increased By 38.4 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,573 Increased By 1366.1 (1.21%)
KSE30 36,012 Increased By 446.3 (1.25%)
Gold price per tola hits all-time high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 03:54pm

Gold prices in Pakistan hit a fresh record high on Friday, in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs1,500, clocking in at Rs291,800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs250,171 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,286, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs1,600 to settle at then all-time high of Rs290,300.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,792 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $14 during the day.

Silver prices stood at Rs3,300 per tola.

Globally, gold prices hit a record high on Friday and were set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal due to heightened US tariff concerns, while awaiting a key inflation report due later in the day for further direction.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,797.48 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, rising about 1% so far in the week.

Earlier in the session, prices hit an all-time high of $2,799.71.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States would impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, repeating his warning to the two countries.

