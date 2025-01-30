AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Gold price per tola surpasses Rs290,000 for first time in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jan, 2025 05:22pm

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high on Thursday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs1,600, clocking in at Rs290,300 for the first time in history.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs248,885 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs288,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,778 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $15 during the day.

Silver prices gained Rs59 at Rs3,450 per tola.

Earlier, gold price per tola in Pakistan hit then all-time high of Rs289,600 on January 24, 2025.

