Gold price per tola hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan hit a fresh record high on Friday, in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs1,500, clocking in at Rs291,800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs250,171 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,286, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs1,600 to settle at then all-time high of Rs290,300.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,792 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $14 during the day.

Silver prices stood at Rs3,300 per tola.

Globally, gold prices hit a record high on Friday and were set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal due to heightened US tariff concerns, while awaiting a key inflation report due later in the day for further direction.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,797.48 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, rising about 1% so far in the week.

Earlier in the session, prices hit an all-time high of $2,799.71.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States would impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, repeating his warning to the two countries.