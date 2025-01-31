AIRLINK 195.65 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (1.99%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
FCCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.43%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
HUBC 130.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.69%)
KEL 4.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.09%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.6%)
OGDC 209.50 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.27%)
PACE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
PAEL 41.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
PIBTL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
PPL 181.25 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.51%)
PRL 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.15%)
PTC 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
SEARL 110.79 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.73%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
SYM 19.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.41%)
TELE 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 12,076 Increased By 145.4 (1.22%)
BR30 35,985 Increased By 325.6 (0.91%)
KSE100 114,827 Increased By 1620.1 (1.43%)
KSE30 36,081 Increased By 515.8 (1.45%)
Markets

Gold hits record high as Trump tariff worries mount

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 10:56am

Gold prices hit a record high on Friday and were set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal due to heightened US tariff concerns, while awaiting a key inflation report due later in the day for further direction.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,797.48 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, rising about 1% so far in the week.

Earlier in the session, prices hit an all-time high of $2,799.71.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States would impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, repeating his warning to the two countries.

Gold is considered a safe investment during geopolitical and economic turmoil and tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment.

“Repeated tariff threats have fuelled safe-haven flows into gold… any downside surprise in the inflation reading could suggest greater policy flexibility for the Fed, potentially bringing forward rate-cut expectations and providing further support for gold,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

The December US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, due at 1330 GMT, will be scanned for further clues on the interest rate trajectory.

The Federal Reserve kept rates steady on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell said inflation and jobs data would determine when another easing would come.

Gold price per tola surpasses Rs290,000 for first time in Pakistan

Amid concerns about Trump’s tariff plans, 12.9 million troy ounces of gold have been delivered to COMEX-approved warehouses since late November, raising stocks there by 73.5% to 30.4 million ounces, the highest since July 2022.

Further gains could be in store for gold if tariff threats move from being just a bargaining concept to an economic reality, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, adding that prices could ascend to new highs north of the $2,800 level.

Spot silver shed 0.7% to $31.45 per ounce, platinum steadied at $967.22, and palladium fell 0.5% to $983.92.

Silver and platinum were poised for weekly gains, while palladium was set for a loss.

