AIRLINK 196.20 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.27%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.26%)
FCCL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
FLYNG 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
HUBC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.49%)
OGDC 209.79 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.41%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
PAEL 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
PIBTL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
PPL 180.99 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.36%)
PRL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.35%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
SEARL 111.75 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.62%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.4%)
SYM 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 12,090 Increased By 159.6 (1.34%)
BR30 35,982 Increased By 322.6 (0.9%)
KSE100 114,866 Increased By 1659.2 (1.47%)
KSE30 36,099 Increased By 534 (1.5%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s economy forecast to grow 6.3%-6.8% in 2025/26, sources say

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 11:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian government’s economic report, coming a day ahead of the annual budget, is likely to project GDP growth of 6.3%-6.8% in 2025-26, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The forecast suggests economic conditions will remain sluggish next year.

Growth is expected to slip to 6.4% in the current financial year - the slowest in four years - from 8.2% last year.

The economic survey will be released later on Friday. A spokesperson for the finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters.

Early economic growth projections have a patchy record of accuracy.

However, this year’s growth estimate of 6.4% lands close to India’s Chief Economic Adviser V.

Anantha Nageswaran’s and his team’s initial projection of 6.5%-7%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his third term’s first full budget, is likely to provide policy boost for the world’s fifth-largest economy where high prices and tepid wage growth have crimped spending power in a blow to consumption.

Economists expect policy changes aimed at strengthening consumption and tariff cuts to encourage local manufacturing as ways to boost growth.

L&T drives early gains in India’s benchmark indexes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the next fiscal year on Feb. 1 at 0530 GMT.

A weaker manufacturing sector and slower corporate investments are seen dragging India’s growth to 6.4% in 2024/25.

The growth slowdown amid global volatility has wiped out a recent stock market rally.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman india economy INDIA GDP growth Indian government's economic report

Comments

200 characters

India’s economy forecast to grow 6.3%-6.8% in 2025/26, sources say

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Oil prices rise amid US tariff threat but still set for weekly loss

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Read more stories