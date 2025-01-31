AIRLINK 195.64 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (1.98%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3%)
FCCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.43%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.45%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.69%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
MLCF 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.65%)
OGDC 209.60 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.32%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 17.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.25%)
PRL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.1%)
PTC 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
SEARL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.55%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.94%)
SYM 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
TELE 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.13%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,076 Increased By 145.4 (1.22%)
BR30 35,998 Increased By 338.6 (0.95%)
KSE100 114,808 Increased By 1601.2 (1.41%)
KSE30 36,074 Increased By 508.8 (1.43%)
L&T drives early gains in India’s benchmark indexes

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 10:44am

India’s benchmark indexes opened higher on Friday, underpinned by Larsen & Toubro, which saw new orders reach a record high, while expectations of favourable triggers from the upcoming union budget also aided risk sentiment.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.28% at 23,314.75 points, as of 9:25 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex added 0.2% to 76,928.33.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 4.4% after the infrastructure giant said its orders reached an all-time high, driven by strong performance in its international business.

However, the company reported a profit miss for the December quarter.

Indian shares set to open flat as traders assess Fed decision

IT rose 0.7%, while high-weight financials shed 0.3% after three sessions of gains.

Both benchmark indexes - the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex - gained 1.8% each in the previous three sessions, halting a slide that saw them drop to seven-month lows.

Markets await the outcome of the annual budget, scheduled for Feb. 1, for key directional triggers. India’s equity markets will remain open on that day.

