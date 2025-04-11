AIRLINK 172.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
MLCF 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
OGDC 213.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.68%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.79%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.96%)
SYM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,394 Decreased By -97.3 (-0.78%)
BR30 37,340 Decreased By -353.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 115,619 Decreased By -570.2 (-0.49%)
KSE30 35,573 Decreased By -177.4 (-0.5%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-11

PTI submits resolution against canals project

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday strongly criticised the federal government’s controversial Cholistan canal project under the “Green Pakistan Initiative” – a move the party insisted could deprive Sindh of its lifeblood: water from the Indus River.

In a resolution submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat, the PTI denounced what it termed a blatant bid to legitimise Punjab’s alleged covert water appropriation. The party accused the government of sidelining constitutional norms and brushing aside Sindh’s urgent concerns.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, along with PTI leaders Zartaj Gul, Ali Muhammad Khan, and other senior leaders, accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of playing a “double game” – pretending to be Sindh’s saviour while turning a blind eye to a plan that could devastate the province’s agricultural heartland and fragile delta ecosystem.

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

The controversial Cholistan canal project, quietly cleared through Central Development Working Party (CDWP) last year in October, has come under sharp criticism for allegedly violating the Constitution.

In its resolution, the PTI denounced the move as a blatant breach of Articles 154 and 155 of the Constitution, calling for the immediate suspension of the project pending a formal review by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The PTI, demanding a meeting of CCI within 15 days, urged an immediate moratorium on all new canal projects on the Indus River, and demanded an independent audit of water availability figures provided by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), which it accused of lacking neutrality.

At the centre of the dispute is the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord, which PTI claimed has been conveniently sidelined.

Under the agreement, Sindh is entitled to 48.76 million acre-feet of water annually, along with an additional 10 million acre-feet in environmental flows considered vital to prevent the Indus Delta from collapsing into an ecological disaster.

“This isn’t development. It’s plunder in the name of development, and the PPP is bent upon doing it,” alleged Zartaj Gul Wazir. “And the PPP, which claims to be the saviour of Sindh, is letting it happen right under its nose, which is shameful.”

The resolution called for greater transparency and to take on board Sindh’s civil society, elected representatives, and nationalist political parties in any future decision-making.

It demanded that public hearings be held and made accessible to all, warning against any more behind-the-scenes talks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government PTI Indus River water crisis Green Pakistan Initiative construction of new canals Cholistan canal project canals project Sindh and Punjab

Comments

200 characters

PTI submits resolution against canals project

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories