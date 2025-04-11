AIRLINK 172.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.55%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CPHL 97.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.71%)
HUBC 137.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.74%)
OGDC 213.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
PIAHCLA 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
POWER 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.79%)
PRL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.93%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.96%)
SYM 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,394 Decreased By -97.3 (-0.78%)
BR30 37,340 Decreased By -353.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 115,619 Decreased By -570.2 (-0.49%)
KSE30 35,573 Decreased By -177.4 (-0.5%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-11

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

INP Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 08:50am

MINSK (Belarus): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid a wreath at the Victory Monument of Minsk to pay tribute to the people who died during World War II.

As the prime minister, along with his delegation members, arrived at Victory Square, the smartly turned-out contingents of the Belarusian armed forces saluted him. The national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus were played.

Shehbaz, Nawaz to visit Belarus on 9th

On the occasion, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was also present, who, earlier, warmly received the prime minister at the airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi.

World War II PM Shehbaz Sharif tribute Pakistan and Belarus Victory Monument of Minsk Alexander Turchin

Comments

200 characters

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

PTI submits resolution against canals project

Read more stories