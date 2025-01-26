Ukraine claims drone attack on Russian oil refinery

KYIV: Ukraine on Sunday claimed a night-time drone attack on a Russian oil refinery south of Moscow, in the second attack on the same site in less that two weeks.

Kyiv has been launching drones into Russia throughout Moscow’s almost three years invasion.

Ukraine’s army said “the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine had hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company again.”

Kyiv said the refinery is one of the four largest in Russia and is used by Moscow’s air force.

“Explosions and a fire were recorded in the targeted area,” it said.

Three killed in Ukrainian shelling of town in Kherson region

The regional governor in Ryazan – Pavel Malkov – said Russian air defence had “destroyed” drones over the regin and that authorities were assessing the damage.

Both sides in the war in Ukraine have rushed to seek an advantage on the battlefield with Donald Trump – who has vowed to hold talks on the conflict – now back in the White House.