MNA Junaid Akbar unanimously elected PAC chairman

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Junaid Akbar was elected unopposed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday, a statement from the NA Secretariat stated.

In Pakistan, the PAC works to ensure transparency and accountability in the ministries/divisions and in the public sector organisations.

The committee examines reports the Auditor General of Pakistan and calls representatives from the respective ministries and departments to investigate and enquire about the issues of financial irregularities, according to the information available on the NA website.

Junaid Akbar’s name was proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz’s (PML-N) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and others.

Junaid expressed commitment to ensuring smooth functioning of the committee and reiterated his determination to work together with all the members.