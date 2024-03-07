PAC chairman slot: Marwat says IK nominated him as opposition candidate

ISLAMABAD: The firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat said on Wednesday that party founding chairman Imran Khan nominated him as opposition candidate for the coveted slot of chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament.

In a message on X, he said "I am honestly at a loss for words and extremely humbled for the unflinching trust imposed in my person by the founding Chairman of PTI Imran Khan Niazi, who has nominated me to be the opposition's candidate for the chairmanship of the most important Public Accounts Committee".

"Though a bit emotional for this honour, I give an oath on my true faith to the people of Pakistan that if elevated, I will make sure that every penny of public exchequer spent by the treasury benches is accounted for in true sense and it is expended in such a way that the real benefits of entire federal public spending reaches their actual and just recipients," he added.

"I assure everyone who stood behind me to keep faith that I will never disappoint them. May Allah be my guide and saviour."

