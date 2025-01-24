AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.52%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.02%)
CNERGY 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FCCL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.09%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.36%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.27%)
HUBC 133.95 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.03%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.91%)
KOSM 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.88%)
OGDC 214.79 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.41%)
PACE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 183.96 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.88%)
PRL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.24%)
PTC 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
SEARL 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.77%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.23%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.43%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
BR100 12,249 Increased By 204.5 (1.7%)
BR30 36,933 Increased By 352.6 (0.96%)
KSE100 115,663 Increased By 1625.1 (1.43%)
KSE30 36,398 Increased By 603.9 (1.69%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soy, corn and wheat drop as Argentina cuts export taxes; set for weekly gains

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 11:04am

BEIJING: Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat fell on Friday as Argentina cut taxes on grain exports, but the contracts looked set to extend their run of weekly gains partly due to dry weather hitting production in the South American nation.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.61% at $4.87 a bushel, after hitting its highest in 15 months in the previous session.

For the week, it is up 0.47% in its third consecutive climb. CBOT soybeans fell 0.96% to $10.55 a bushel.

It has gained 2% this week in what would be its fifth straight weekly rise.

Wheat fell 0.68% to $5.50-2/8 a bushel by 0441 GMT.

It has gained 2.1% this week, heading for its third consecutive climb.

Agricultural powerhouse Argentina will lower taxes on its grains exports Monday onwards and until June, delivering on a campaign promise from libertarian President Javier Milei.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of processed soy oil and meal, the No. 3 for corn and a major producer of wheat.

In a boost to Argentina’s competitiveness in the global market, taxes on soy exports will fall to 26% from 33%, tax rates on derivatives of the oilseed will fall to 24.5% from 31%, and for both wheat and corn they will go to 9.5% from 12%.

The tax cuts will encourage farmers, who have been grappling with a drought and low crop prices, to release their soy and corn stocks, traders said.

Chicago soybeans slip on Argentina rain forecasts

Hot weather and insufficient rainfall in Argentina in recent weeks have damaged crop growth and led to a rise in prices.

That prompted the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange to announce cuts to estimated yields for Argentina’s 2024/25 soybean and corn crops by 1 million metric tons each to 49.6 million tons and 49 million tons, respectively.

In neighbouring Brazil, the 2024/2025 soybean crop is expected to reach a record 170.7 million tons, hEDGEpoint Global Markets said on Thursday, offsetting some concerns over the impact of production cuts in Argentina on global supply.

Market players are still cautious of US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on major agriculture trading partners, including China and Canada, which could reshape global trade flows.

Trump’s pick to lead the US Department of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, said on Thursday she would consider direct payments to farmers to offset losses from proposed tariffs, modeled after the approach taken in Trump’s first term.

Corn CBOT soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soy, corn and wheat drop as Argentina cuts export taxes; set for weekly gains

PSX gains further momentum as KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil prices poised for weekly fall on Trump’s energy policies

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Firefighters halt advance of latest Los Angeles wildfire

Read more stories