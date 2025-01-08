AIRLINK 211.56 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (0.96%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
FCCL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
FFL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FLYNG 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
MLCF 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
OGDC 221.03 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.21%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
PAEL 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.25%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.87%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 191.01 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.05%)
PRL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.76%)
PTC 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.83%)
SEARL 104.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 41.07 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.66%)
SYM 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.36%)
TELE 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
TPLP 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
TRG 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,208 Increased By 129.3 (1.07%)
BR30 36,930 Increased By 327.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 117,284 Increased By 1231.6 (1.06%)
KSE30 36,983 Increased By 405.5 (1.11%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago soybeans slip on Argentina rain forecasts

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 10:49am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures slipped on Wednesday while corn traded flat, as rain forecasts for key grower Argentina eased concerns over dryness, with a lack of demand also weighing on the markets.

Wheat edged higher, supported by lower wheat ratings in Kansas, the top US winter wheat producer.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $9.96-2/8 a bushel by 0431 GMT, while corn was unchanged at $4.58.

“From a fundamental point of view, there is an expectation of rainfall in Argentina, which will help crops which have been parched after a particularly poor December in terms of rainfall,” said Andrew Whitelaw at agricultural consultants Episode 3 in Canberra.

Concerns over dryness had pushed prices higher earlier this week, but forecasts of rain over the next 11-15 days eased some worries about crop damage.

Weaker US corn and soybean export sales data and lower-than-expected December export projections for Brazil also weighed on the markets, said Cheang Kang Wei, assistant vice president at StoneX in Singapore.

“This lack of demand, particularly from major markets like China, where crushers are already heavily covered, has exerted significant downward pressure on prices,” he said.

Chicago soybeans, corn climb on Argentina weather concerns

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) supply-and-demand report, due on Friday, is expected to show lower crop estimates for both the US and Argentina.

The most-active wheat contract rose 0.23% to $5.43-6/8 a bushel, also supported by a weaker dollar.

“With large global stocks and strong competition from other major exporters, wheat prices have faced considerable pressure,” Cheang said.

Market uncertainty surrounding US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs plans have caused a softening of the dollar from two-year highs in the previous week.

A weaker dollar can make US exports more attractive globally.

Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soybeans slip on Argentina rain forecasts

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Read more stories