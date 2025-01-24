PPP advocates greater press freedom to eliminate fake news ‘culture’: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that this is the era of information and communication, where everyone is well-informed. He emphasized the importance of a strong mainstream media and urged it to collaborate with other institutions for the betterment of society. The PPP and the Sindh government have consistently supported press freedom, as it is essential for eliminating the culture of fake news.

Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, visited the Karachi Press Club at the invitation of its newly elected body. He was warmly received by Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal, Joint Secretary Muhammad Munsif, Treasurer Imran Ayub, and governing body members Hafeez Baloch, Manzoor Shaikh, among others. Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DG Information Saleem Khan, and other officials from the Information Department were also present on the occasion.

The newly elected office bearers of the Karachi Press Club hosted a luncheon in honour of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. During the event, the office bearers expressed their gratitude to the minister for his visit and provided a detailed briefing on the challenges faced by the Karachi Press Club and journalists. In response, Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the newly elected office bearers and assured them of his support in addressing their concerns.

Later, speaking to the media, Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his gratitude to the officials of the Karachi Press Club for the invitation. He emphasized that the protection of journalists’ rights and welfare is a core commitment of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He further stated that the vision of the Sindh government, led by the PPP, is focused on development, the best healthcare facilities in Pakistan are available exclusively in Sindh, and that the PPP government has launched the largest housing construction project in history in the province. He mentioned that currently, two million houses are being built for flood victims. In the transport sector, he noted that work is progressing on the Red Line BRT and Yellow Line BRT projects. Additionally, the PPP is introducing eco-friendly electric buses, and daily meetings are being held regarding the launch of the Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service. Memon expressed the governmen’s desire to see the launch of the Pink and EV taxis soon.

He mentioned that the Sindh government is also planning to launch the Pink Scooty initiative for women, aiming to empower women through this initiative. The policy related to the Pink Scooty will be formulated in the coming days. He added that work on the road network is progressing rapidly, with roads constructed by the provincial government, and that other roads across Sindh, excluding federal roads, are in good condition.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the number of passengers on Shahrah-e-Bhutto Expressway is increasing. The Shahrah-e-Bhutto Expressway, covering 39 kilometres, will be completed by December. The construction of a link road is underway in Karachi, and work on Thar Coal Energy is also progressing under the Sindh government. Such work on Thar Coal has never been done in the history of Pakistan. The Thar Coal project, initially started by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was halted during the Nawaz Sharif regime. Work on the Thar Coal project was resumed during the tenure of President Asif Ali Zardari, and today, cheap electricity is being generated from Thar’s local coal.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government holds a strong and clear stance on canals.

In response to another question regarding the PECA law, he stated that the PPP is the biggest supporter of freedom of expression. However, he questioned what the solution is to stop those who spread lies. He emphasized that negative impressions are created through false news, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party has faced the most media trials in the country’s history. He called for the creation of a mechanism to prevent the spread of lies.

In response to question Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PPP believes in dialogue and considers talks as the solution to every problem in Pakistan. He further mentioned that the PTI and its founder must be held accountable for the incidents. He noted that the founder of PTI was punished, yet no one came out to protest. He pointed out that PTI has its own government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but not a single person protested there either. He also highlighted that on May 9, Radio Pakistan and GHQ were attacked, buses and ambulances were set on fire, and arson occurred across Pakistan following the arrest of the PTI founder, which led to rebellion within the institutions.

He pointed out that Bani Gala was regularized through sponsors like Saqib Nisar, and today, they criticize the same judiciary. He noted that the one who calls the world thieves and robbers is now requesting facilities, such as double mattresses and local chickens.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that one lakh passengers travel on People’s Buses every day. The Sindh government provides a subsidy of up to Rs50 per passenger per day for People’s Bus passengers. He acknowledged that there are various issues with the Red Line BRT, and emphasized the need to end road cutting. He also expressed the desire for all utilities to resolve these issues.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that speculations about the Chief Minister continue in the media. He emphasized that the most educated and intelligent Chief Minister in Sindh among the four provinces is Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He noted that the Chief Minister of Sindh is working day and night, while TikTokers keep commenting. He added that Murad Ali Shah is doing a good job, and his work should continue. He questioned why the Chief Minister should be changed when he is performing well.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that more EV buses are being purchased with the approval of the cabinet. He mentioned that passengers on People’s Buses are benefiting from the subsidy, and the government is not charging higher fares. However, the subsidy is being reduced. He added that the provincial cabinet has been advised to either abolish or reduce the subsidy for People’s Buses. The money saved will be used to purchase more buses, and the Sindh government has decided to buy additional EV buses.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed deep sadness over the deaths in traffic accidents. He stated that we are all guilty of these incidents, as we do not follow traffic rules. He emphasized that both the government and the people must play their respective roles in society to address this issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025