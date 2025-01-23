Gold price per tola decreases Rs750 in Pakistan

After increasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered a decline on Thursday in line with their fall in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs750, clocking in at Rs286,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs245,799 after it registered a decrease of Rs641, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased Rs4,250 to settle at Rs287,450.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,743 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $8 during the day.

Meanwhile, the silver price lowered by Rs30, clocking in at Rs3,401 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices eased on Thursday from a near three-month peak, as the dollar gained, while investors awaited further direction from US President Donald Trump’s administration regarding trade policies.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $2,751.87 per ounce by 0307 GMT.