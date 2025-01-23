AIRLINK 195.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.29%)
BOP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
FCCL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.46%)
FFL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.61%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.12 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.04%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.17%)
OGDC 214.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.31%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.68 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.82%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.65 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.07%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.42%)
SYM 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 113,923 Increased By 479.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 35,802 Increased By 167 (0.47%)
Markets

Gold eases on dollar strength amid Trump policy concerns

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 10:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices eased on Thursday from a near three-month peak, as the dollar gained, while investors awaited further direction from US President Donald Trump’s administration regarding trade policies.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $2,751.87 per ounce by 0307 GMT.

Prices rose to $2,763.43 on Wednesday, their highest since Oct. 31 when they hit a record high of $2,790.15. US gold futures shed 0.3% to $2,761.70.

“It’s just a technical pullback because the dollar has been taking back on $108 level, triggering some profit-booking, but the undertone for gold is expected to be positive,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

Trump has mooted levies of around 25% on Mexico and Canada and 10% tariff on China from Feb. 1. He also promised duties on European imports, without elaborating further.

“How Trump’s policies impact gold is whether the combination of tax cuts, deregulation, tariffs, and deportation will amount to a strong inflationary push,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

“If so, Fed rate cuts will be limited and gold is likely to struggle.”

The Federal Reserve is meeting next week against a backdrop of continued economic growth and declining inflation, but faces uncertainties from Trump’s proposed policies that analysts see as inflationary.

The US central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at its next policy meeting on Jan. 28-29.

Higher interest rates dampen the appeal of non-yielding gold.

European Central Bank policymakers lined up behind further rate cuts on Wednesday, indicating that next week’s reduction is all but a done deal.

Gold climbs to 11-week peak on Trump policy jitters, soft dollar

According to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, gold might have to face resistance at $2,759, which could trigger a correction.

Spot silver dropped 0.5% to $30.63 per ounce, while platinum shed 0.5% to $941.50. Palladium steadied at $977.34.

