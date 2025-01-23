AIRLINK 195.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.29%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.88%)
FCCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (6.01%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.74%)
FLYNG 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
HUBC 132.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
KOSM 6.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.89 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.51%)
OGDC 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 183.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.47%)
PRL 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PTC 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
SEARL 107.75 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (5.09%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.38%)
SYM 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TELE 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
TRG 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.71%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.54%)
BR100 12,071 Increased By 97.5 (0.81%)
BR30 36,685 Increased By 538.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 settles above 114,000 level

BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 03:54pm

After experiencing selling pressure in the last two trading sessions, positivity returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing above the 114,000 level on Thursday.

Buying was seen throughout the trading session, pushing the benchmark index to an intra-day high of 114,319.62.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled at 114,037.79, an increase of 594.36 points or 0.52%.

This recovery follows a sharp decline on Wednesday when the KSE-100 Index settled lower by nearly 1,600 points at 113,443.43 amid late-session selling.

Globally, Asia shares rose on Thursday, helped by a jump in their Chinese counterparts on Beijing’s latest measures to shore up its crumbling stock market, while elsewhere, investors continued to have their eyes on US President Donald Trump’s policy plans.

China on Thursday announced a plan to guide hundreds of billions of yuan of new capital from state-owned insurers into stocks each year, in a sign of Beijing’s concern about sagging Chinese stocks, which surged on the back of the announcements.

The CSI300 blue-chip index advanced 1.47% shortly after the open, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.62%.

Trump on Tuesday said his administration was discussing a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports because fentanyl is being sent from China to the U.S. via Mexico and Canada.

The big moves in Chinese stocks helped lift MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.11%, reversing its losses from earlier in the session.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei ticked up 0.47%.

In the broader market, global shares gave up some of the enthusiasm from Trump’s mammoth spending plans for artificial intelligence infrastructure that had turbocharged a rally in technology stocks.

