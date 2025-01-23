AIRLINK 195.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.29%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.88%)
FCCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (6.01%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.74%)
FLYNG 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
HUBC 132.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
KOSM 6.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.89 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.51%)
OGDC 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 183.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.47%)
PRL 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PTC 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
SEARL 107.75 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (5.09%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.38%)
SYM 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TELE 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
TRG 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.71%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.54%)
BR100 12,071 Increased By 97.5 (0.81%)
BR30 36,685 Increased By 538.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.72 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 03:43pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.72 for a gain of Re0.13 against the greenback.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 278.85 on Wednesday.

Globally, the US dollar steadied against major peers on Thursday, continuing its near paralysis of the past two days before more concrete announcements on tariffs from US President Donald Trump.

A spate of central bank policy decisions are also due over the next week, with the Bank of Japan widely expected to raise interest rates at the end of a two-day meeting on Friday.

Rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of next week, respectively.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency versus six top rivals, including the euro and yen - was flat at 108.25, following two days of gains of around 0.1%.

On Monday, it tumbled 1.2%, its steepest one-day slide since November 2023, as Trump’s first day in office brought a barrage of executive orders, but none on tariffs.

So far this week, Trump has mooted levies of around 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China from February 1. He also promised duties on European imports, without giving details.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday, maintaining the previous session’s losses on uncertainty over how US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and energy policies would affect global economic growth and energy demand.

Brent crude futures dipped 2 cents to $78.98 a barrel by 0941 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost 4 cents to $75.40.

US dollar interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Dollar's rate Interbank closing rates Pakistan rupees Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Effective Jan 1, 2025: PD moves to raise power rates with new petition

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 settles above 114,000 level

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL increases gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Read more stories