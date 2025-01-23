AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 10:41am

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, announced a production enhancement at its Kunnar Oil Field in the Hyderabad district of Sindh.

The listed company, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, shared details of the development.

The company said that Kunnar-12 well is part of OGDCL’s Kunnar Oil Field, with a 100% working interest in Kunnar Mining Lease Area.

OGDCL stated that after reassessing the well’s potential through production optimization, the E&P deployed a rig to replace the conventional Jet Pump with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

OGDC revitalises oil producing Kunnar-11 well in Sindh

“These measures have increased production at Kunnar-12 well from 1,060 barrels per day (bpd) to 1,820 bpd, an increase of 760 bpd,” read the notice.

In addition, OGDCL announced the successful revival of the Kunnar-6 well.

“Kunnar-6 well, previously shut in due to high water production and low oil recovery, has been successfully revived following a comprehensive plan.

“A series of rigless interventions in the Lower Goru Upper Sand and re-completion using an artificial lift system (ESP) have optimized its performance,” read the notice.

The company said that Kunnar-6 well is now producing at a rate of 400 bpd of oil.

“These interventions have collectively resulted in an incremental production of 1,160 bpd from Kunnar Oil Field.

“This achievement highlights OGDCL’s technical expertise, innovative strategies, and commitment to maximizing production from its assets, reaffirming its role as a key contributor to the nation’s energy security,” it added.

OGDCL is the largest exploration and production (E&P) company in Pakistan with operations including exploration, drilling operation services, production, reservoir management, and engineering support.

The E&P has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40% of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.

