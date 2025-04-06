PCB announces free entry for fans to all Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for cricket fans to all ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The qualifying round begins on April 9 in Lahore. A total of 8 matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan will play their first match against Ireland on April 9 at Gaddafi Stadium, with the match starting at 9:30 AM. The second match at Gaddafi Stadium will be between Ireland and the West Indies on April 11, starting at 9:30 AM. The third match will be between Bangladesh and Ireland on April 13, starting at 2:00 PM.

The hosts will face the West Indies in a day-night match at Gaddafi Stadium on April 14, with the match beginning at 2:00 PM. The fifth match will be between Bangladesh and Scotland on April 15, starting at 2:00 PM.

Pakistan will play Thailand at Gaddafi Stadium on April 17, with the match starting at 2:00 PM. The seventh match will be between Ireland and Scotland on April 18, starting at 2:00 PM.

The final match of the qualifying round, between Thailand and the West Indies, will be held at Gaddafi Stadium on April 19, starting at 2:00 PM.