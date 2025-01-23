NA panel passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

ISLAMABAD: Amid serious reservations by opposition party PTI, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication passed the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill with majority of votes.

Eleven members voted in favour of the bill, while six members opposed it. Chairman of the Committee Aminul Haq expressed a desire for unanimous approval, which was not achieved. Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed the bill and announced to write a dissenting note, as well.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja informed the committee that amendments had been made to the bill, with the revised version being provided to all members.

Addressing objections from opposition members, including Omar Ayub, Umair Niazi, and Barrister Gohar, Khawaja clarified that the bill did not intend to centralise data in one place, as some had suggested. Instead, the digital identity system would provide easier access to services, and efforts were being made to ensure robust digital security.

She emphasised that after implementing the Digital Master Plan, cybersecurity would be strengthened. “At present, no agency, including Nadra, holds centralised data. The Digital Pakistan Bill will make services more accessible through mobile phone, reducing queues in government offices,” she said.

Despite opposition, the bill was passed with a four-vote majority. The PTI members urged that their concerns be addressed before proceeding with the bill.

Committee member Omar Ayub raised concerns about internet disruptions, quipping, “Shark attacks on underwater internet cables have caused severe damage”. He claimed, “Whenever PTI holds a rally, internet speeds are deliberately slowed down.” Ayub reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposes the Digital Nation Bill, adding, “The digital economy is on the brink of collapse, and we lack the necessary tools to sustain it.”

Another member, Umair Niazi, voiced objections, stating, “Do not rush this process. Address our reservations first.” He questioned the necessity of establishing a Digital Commission. Barrister Gohar, another committee member echoed concerns, asking, “Why is there a need for a Digital Commission?”

Responding to the concerns, Fatima Khawaja clarified, “There is a misconception that all data will be centralised. Institutions are being digitised to enhance efficiency.”

