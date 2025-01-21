PARTLY FACETIOUS: Accountants of the world unite

“It’s amazing what a political victory can do.” “Indeed, the 14-year jail sentence against The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Yep, The Tarars are loudly and sanctimoniously…”

“Hey, Azma and Attaullah are not related.”

“Oh I see, so it’s like there are many Mr Browns, and Blacks and Whites…”

“And Brown Popes and…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway my take is that the confidentiality agreement between the British National Crime Agency and the Riaz family that forms a part of the verdict of another case against the family, a verdict which is available, was to adjust the 190 million pounds with the outcome of the case on procuring less than the market value of the property, state and not private property, that was acquired for yet another Bahria town…”

“Ah, so the money was meant to be credited to the Supreme Court’s account?”

“I am not a lawyer, but it makes me think of another confidentiality agreement that was signed with the Qataris for LNG procurement by the Sharif government. You recall in spite of all attempts to challenge the deal by the government of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, nothing came of it as the confidentiality agreement barred them from…”

“Right anyway, that’s not the political victory I was referring to.”

“Not to the gifts received from Arab countries, surely!”

“No, though I reckon a law must be passed to make it illegal to keep gifts valued at more than say 200 pounds worth in value….”

“Hmmm and then the cost of a diamond Bulgari necklace may plummet to 199 pounds…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, that wasn’t what I was referring to when I said it’s amazing what a political victory can do.”

“All past cases against…”

“No, don’t think domestic, think international.”

“Well internationally, a victory cobbled together with all non-right wing parties coming together to form a dysfunctional……”

“Nope that’s not what I was referring to either. I was actually referring to the Meme Coins launched by Trump and his wife and apparently more than 40 odd billion dollars have already been…”

“Makes sense - when you are going to rule the roost for four years, then others invest to influence…”

“Wow, accountants of the world unite: you have nothing to lose by launching such coins for your clients with political power.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

