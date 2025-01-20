OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, has increased oil production following enhancement measures from the Pasakhi-7 well, located in Hyderabad district, Sindh.

The E&P shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“OGDCL announces the enhancement of oil production from the Pasakhi-7 well, located in district Hyderabad, Sindh. The well is part of the Pasakhi Development & Production Lease (D&PL), where OGDCL holds a 100% working interest.

“As part of its optimization efforts, OGDCL deployed a rig to replace the tubing and re-complete the well using an artificial lift system (Jet Pump). Additionally, the company introduced Multiphysio Chemical Stimulation technology, marking its first use in the Southern Region.

“These measures have increased production at Pasakhi Well-7 from 375 barrels per day (bpd) to 520 bpd, an increment of 145 bpd,” read the notice.

In addition to this, the E&P announced the commencement of gas production from its Chak 212-1 exploratory well.

“Chak 212-1, an exploratory well, is the first-ever discovery in the Mari East Block, located in the Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab province, where OGDCL holds 100% working interest.

“Following the laying of a 4”-14.5 km flow line from the well site to Maru-1 facility, gas from Chak 212-1 is now being supplied to Engro Fertilizer,“ read the notice.

Currently, 2.0 MMSCFD gas is being supplied to Engro, OGDCL said.

“OGDCL remains focused on optimizing production, ensuring energy security, and fostering sustainable development,” it added.

ODGCL is the largest E&P in Pakistan with operations including exploration, drilling operation services, production, reservoir management, and engineering support.

The company has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40% of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.

With over 67%, the Government of Pakistan is the largest shareholder in OGDCL, followed by the OGDC Employee Empowerment Trust and Privatisation Commission of Pakistan.