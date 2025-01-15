OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Khairpur’s Kharo-1 well

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, commenced production of oil and gas from its Kharo-1 well located in Khairpur district, Sindh.

The E&P shared this development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to announce that Kharo-1 well has been successfully brought into production,” said OGDCL in its notice.

The E&P shared that the Kharo-1 well is currently producing 20 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 5.0 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas.

“The well has been connected to the OGDCL Sinjhoro Processing Plant after laying of 6”-12.5 Km flow line from the well site to Chabaro merging point, with the gas seamlessly integrated into the SSGC network,“ it shared.

OGDCL operates the Khewari Block with a 95% working interest, while Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) holds the remaining 5%.

“This achievement highlights OGDCL’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and its crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy landscape, reinforcing its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector,” it added.

Last month, OGDCL initiated oil and gas production from its Kunnar West Well-3 located in Hyderabad district, Sindh.

ODGCL is the largest E&P in Pakistan with operations including exploration, drilling operation services, production, reservoir management, and engineering support.

The company has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40% of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.

With over 67%, the Government of Pakistan is the largest shareholder in OGDCL, followed by the OGDC Employee Empowerment Trust and Privatisation Commission of Pakistan.