BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 14, 2025
BR Web Desk Published January 15, 2025 Updated January 15, 2025 08:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • $25bn in 5 years: PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction at measures for IT exports target

Read here for details.

  • Bangladesh Armed Forces PSO meets CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Read here for details.

  • Federal cabinet approves proposal to revise agreements with 14 IPPs: PMO

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb, Lee explore opportunities to enhance Pakistan-Hong Kong economic ties

Read here for details.

  • Shell Pakistan changes name to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Read here for details.

  • Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

Read here for details.

  • Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb pledges enhanced security for Chinese interests in Pakistan: Report

Read here for details.

