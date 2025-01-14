Aurangzeb, Lee explore opportunities to enhance Pakistan-Hong Kong economic ties

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday emphasized the need for strengthening economic and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

The remarks from the finance minister came during his meeting with the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), John K C Lee, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, during the meeting, the two leaders engaged in constructive dialogue on a wide range of topics, including economic collaboration, trade relations, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

“The discussion aimed to foster closer ties and explore avenues for mutual growth and prosperity,” read the statement.

“Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Hong Kong, highlighting the potential for increased cooperation in various sectors, including finance, technology, and tourism.

“He underlined the shared values and interests that bind the two regions and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening these ties further.”

Meanwhile, Lee welcomed Aurangzeb’s visit and echoed the sentiment of enhancing collaboration between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

“He acknowledged the significance of fostering strong partnerships to drive economic development, innovation, and cultural exchange, emphasizing the mutual benefits of such cooperation.

“The meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Chief Executive John K C Lee exemplified the commitment of both parties to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for meaningful engagement across various sectors,” read the statement.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Monday, ahead of his meeting with Lee, Aurangzeb said that Pakistan is exploring more joint ventures with Hong Kong and secondary listings for its firms in the global financial centre.

“If there is an opportunity for companies out of Pakistan, as joint ventures with local companies, to come in and do primary and secondary listings in the Hong Kong stock exchange, for instance, I think it can be a real win-win, not only in terms of the investment that we expect back in Pakistan, but also outward investment,” he said.

Aurangzeb said Pakistani companies and banks had traditionally opted for secondary listings on the London Stock Exchange.

“I would say that Hong Kong can certainly do more in promoting itself as a destination for companies to raise capital,” he added.

Aurangzeb departed for Hong Kong on Saturday to participate in the 18th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), where he will hold meetings with heads and senior officials of key Asian financial institutions.

He will also meet prominent members and leaders of the Pakistani community residing in Hong Kong.