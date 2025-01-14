$25bn in 5 years: PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction at measures for IT exports target

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the measures being taken to increase Pakistan’s IT exports to $25 billion in the next five years, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

In a review meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to further simplify the existing Right of Way (RoW) regulations to promote broadband services through fibre optics in the country.

The prime minister instructed authorities to provide IT training to youth in line with global requirements to enhance their employment opportunities abroad.

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

He also directed the facilitation of visa acquisition for foreign investors interested in Pakistan’s IT sector.

On the recommendation of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), PM Shehbaz ordered that visas be issued within 24 hours to foreign businessmen hiring the services of Pakistani IT companies.

The prime minister emphasised the need to formulate a strategy for marketing the country’s IT sector.

He directed further improvements to the IT infrastructure to boost national exports.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz was briefed on the measures taken to increase IT exports to $25 billion.

As per the details, progress is being made rapidly on objectives such as increasing smartphone accessibility, expanding broadband services to more areas, improving internet speeds, and other goals.

IT, ITeS export remittances hit all-time high of $3.223bn

The number of freelancers in the country, currently at 1.4 million, would be increased to 2 million within the next two years, the briefing noted.

By June 2025, more than 300,000 individuals would be trained through the DigiSkills programme, and the number would be raised to 900,000 over the following two years, according to the PMO statement.

The National AI Policy was under consultation and would be presented for approval next month, the prime minister was told.