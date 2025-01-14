AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Pakistan

Bangladesh Armed Forces PSO meets CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

  • Both sides emphasize the importance of strengthening military ties, according to ISPR
BR Web Desk Published 14 Jan, 2025 07:51pm

Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Tuesday, as reported by the military’s media wing.

The meeting took place at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) and involved an in-depth discussion on matters of mutual strategic interest, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Bangladesh simplifies visa process for Pakistanis

It said both leaders explored ways to enhance bilateral defense cooperation between their nations.

The statement noted that both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening military ties and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting this partnership from any external disruptions.

General Mirza and Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan acknowledged the critical necessity for continued collaboration in promoting regional peace, security, and stability, the statement added.

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

The CJCSC reiterated that both countries share a common vision for a secure and prosperous future, grounded in robust defense cooperation.

Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed deep admiration for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, recognizing the resilience and dedication demonstrated by their forces.

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have warmed in recent weeks, particularly after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The government of Bangladesh has simplified visa process for Pakistanis with an objective to further strengthen trade and economic relations.

