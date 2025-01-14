AIRLINK 199.70 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.09%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.6%)
FCCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.47%)
FLYNG 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
HUBC 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.89%)
KOSM 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.64 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.11%)
OGDC 221.66 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-1.45%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.37%)
PIAHCLA 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.28%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.06%)
PRL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (7.2%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
SEARL 101.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.53%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6%)
SSGC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
TELE 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.17%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 66.15 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 210.00 Increased By ▲ 2.97%

Shell Pakistan changes name to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jan, 2025 02:24pm

Shell Pakistan Limited (SHEL) has officially changed its name to ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’, effective January 13, 2025.

The development comes following the issuance of a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

“The company is pleased to inform that the SECP has issued a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name dated January 13, 2025. Consequently, the company’s name has changed from ‘Shell Pakistan Limited’ to ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’ with effect from January 13, 2025,” SHEL said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The company also shared a copy of SECP’s Certificate of Incorporation.

“I hereby certify that pursuant to the provisions of Section 13 of the Companies Act, 2017 (XIX of 2017) read with regulation 6 of the Companies’ regulations, the name of SHELL PAKISTAN LIMITED has been changed to WAFI ENERGY PAKISTAN LIMITED and that the said company has been duly incorporated as a company under the provisions of the said Act,” read the SECP’s statement.

The SECP informed that the change is subject to the condition that for ninety days from the date of issue of this certificate, “the company shall continue to mention its former name along with its new name on the outside of every office or place in which its business is carried on and in every document or notice”.

In October last year, the Board of Directors (BoD) of SHEL approved changing the company’s name to the proposed ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’.

The development came following Wafi Energy Holding Limited’s (Wafi) acquisition of an additional 22,165,837 ordinary shares of SHEL, representing approximately 10.36% of the company’s total issued share capital.

In July, Saudi Group Asyad Holding through UAE-based Wafi Energy Holding Limited acquired 165,700,304 or 77.42% shareholdings and control of Shell Pakistan Limited.

Wafi now holds 187,866,141 ordinary shares of SHEL, representing approximately 87.78% of the total issued share capital of the company.

Meanwhile, the previous parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited divested its shareholding in SHEL.

The divestment process began in June 2023 when Shell Pakistan Limited announced that its parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo), had notified its intent to sell its shareholding in the Pakistani entity.

Back then, Shell Pakistan said that the development would have no impact on its current business operations, which will continue.

Shell SECP Shell Pakistan Limited companies listed on PSX energy sectors Shell Petroleum Pakistan energy sector PSX notices Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Comments

200 characters

Shell Pakistan changes name to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Aurangzeb, Lee explore opportunities to enhance Pakistan-Hong Kong economic ties

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Read more stories